Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amcor were worth $30,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

