Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $27,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

