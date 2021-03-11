RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 235,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 546,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on RIV Capital from $1.60 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

RIV Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.