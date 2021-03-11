RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

