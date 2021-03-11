RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Graco by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Graco by 73.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

