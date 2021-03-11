RMB Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $482.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

