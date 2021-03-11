RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,558 shares of company stock worth $976,920. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

