RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.92. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

