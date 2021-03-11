RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $1,996,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku stock opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.33 and a 200 day moving average of $293.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

