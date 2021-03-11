RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.13.

The Home Depot stock opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.