RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

MKL opened at $1,130.45 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,164.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,061.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,023.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

