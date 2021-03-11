RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 53,654 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,654 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $2,406,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $434,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

