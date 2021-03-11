RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 83,984 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83,984 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digimarc by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

In related news, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,498 over the last three months. 5.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.