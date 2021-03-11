Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 5,926 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $36,978.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISSC remained flat at $$6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 15,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,471. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

