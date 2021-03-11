Robert P. Latta Sells 2,474 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $95.44 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

