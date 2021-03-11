Robert S. Keane Sells 2,240 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $128.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.21.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cimpress by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

