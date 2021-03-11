Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of QS stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

