Robert W. Baird Raises Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

AVY opened at $180.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.42. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $186.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

