Robert W. Baird Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $240.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.45.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $225.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.24. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.16, for a total value of $7,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,557. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,427,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.