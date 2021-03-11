Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.21 and traded as high as C$5.53. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 205,095 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$569.45 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,465 shares in the company, valued at C$285,127.25.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

