Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE RMO opened at $11.31 on Monday. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth about $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,661,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,996,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Romeo Power by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

