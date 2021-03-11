Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Romeo Power in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RMO opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $24,661,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $8,996,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $4,048,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

