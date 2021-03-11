Royal Bank of Canada Increases McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target to $24.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

