Royal Bank of Canada Increases Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $54.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $16,136,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $15,404,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $6,703,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $5,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

