Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$55.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:SJ traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 86,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,456. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$23.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.54.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

