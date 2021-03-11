Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CNQ opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

