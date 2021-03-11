RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 1,606,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,091,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Specifically, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,692,507.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RPC by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

