RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.25

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.25 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 96.80 ($1.26). RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,183,215 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87.

RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.