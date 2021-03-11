Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $19.26. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 53,548 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $42,606,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,436,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $10,825,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $8,184,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $5,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28.

About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.