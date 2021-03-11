Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Verso worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Verso by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Verso by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:VRS opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

