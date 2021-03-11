Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 296,782 Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 307.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.34% of Biomerica worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biomerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Biomerica by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Biomerica by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRA opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. Biomerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

