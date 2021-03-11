Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $8,521,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $6,045,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after buying an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,326. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

