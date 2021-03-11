Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of AXT worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AXT by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AXT by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $474.12 million, a PE ratio of -382.54 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock worth $1,076,970. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

