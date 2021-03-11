Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,396 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of VNOM opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

