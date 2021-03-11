Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 49,327 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Canada Goose by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.