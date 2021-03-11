Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,331 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,331 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.65.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

