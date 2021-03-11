Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,322 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Triumph Group worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:TGI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $946.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

