Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading 5% Higher

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.19 and last traded at $112.37. 474,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 491,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

