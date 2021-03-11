Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Tops $198,684.40 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $198,684.40 and $680.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,580.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.94 or 0.03152026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.42 or 0.00349806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.98 or 0.00949938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.77 or 0.00392105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.00324113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00267633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021154 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,053,862 coins and its circulating supply is 27,936,550 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

