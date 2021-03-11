Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Safehold were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAFE opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

