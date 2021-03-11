Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.00 ($131.76).

EPA:SAF traded down €2.15 ($2.53) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €121.05 ($142.41). 1,165,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.02.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

