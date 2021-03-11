Sakura Bloom Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102,563.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $584,550.40 and $102,563.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $549.93 or 0.00959985 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.