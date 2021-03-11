Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

SBH opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 163.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 121.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 121,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 115.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

