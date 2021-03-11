Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.49 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.49 ($0.33). Approximately 126,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 374,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.61.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

