Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.