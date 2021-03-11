Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

SANA stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

