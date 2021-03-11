Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Short Interest Up 982.2% in February

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 982.2% from the February 11th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

NYSE:SBG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. Sandbridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

