Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates $81.00 Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) received a $81.00 price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

ORCL stock traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 638,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

