Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 5,000 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,057,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

