SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €134.94 ($158.76).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ETR SAP traded up €2.88 ($3.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €104.66 ($123.13). The company had a trading volume of 3,353,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €113.23.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

